Metal poster collectible brand Displate just launched its new Textra finish for its products – introducing a new dimension to its artful wall decoration for $69 apiece. Available in 250+ designs at launch, Textra is available in different designs and features artworks from video games, film, sports, and pop culture inspirations.
The new Textra treatment available to a limited selection of both new and existing designs “represents an evolution of two-dimensional metal posters, pushing boundaries with a dynamic and immersive 3D experience,” a press release reads.
“Displate Textra premium quality posters feature an exclusive blend of tangible textures, 3D contouring effects, and selective matte and gloss finishes to make fans’ passions invigorate the walls. With this dimension and texture, Displate Textra posters are a new take on the popular collectibles that are engaging, bringing passions in stunning designs and scenes one step closer to life.”
According to the Poland-based company, the new treatment is made using a “unique 3D application process which takes two-dimensional designs and animates them with 3D effects and textures to make posters engaging and dynamic.”
“Through the introduction of Textra, our in-house design team has elevated the artistry of Displate to new heights,” says Displate Design Studio Head Rafal Kocik. “Their exceptional printing skills, combined with meticulously curated patterns and intricate layers of varnish and relief has unlocked a third dimension to Displate and brought interesting elements in each graphic to life. This innovative approach achieves mesmerizing effects reminiscent of watercolor painting, glass reflections, or a matte fabric finish, ensuring each Textra is a masterpiece in its own right.”
Displate Textra treatment is currently only available in Medium size (17.7” x 12.6”).
Displate encourages customizable wall fixtures for evolving fandoms
Apart from depictions of iconic characters and scenes from video games and films, Displate also offers a range of designs for sports fans, featuring legendary athletes, memorable moments, and statement posters for clubs and teams. Whether you’re a fan of basketball, football, mixed martial arts, or Formula One racing, there will be something for you in about the available 2,000+ designs.
“From its inception, Displate has challenged the notion, “just a poster,” bringing fans and collectors a high-quality collectible with our easy magnet mounting. Textra is the evolution of our metal posters, with a proprietary 3D finish that expands on the emotional connection of our posters, awakening our fans’ favorite themes, characters, and passions,” says Displate CEO Bartek Małecki. “Textra delivers pop culture to-the-max, for an emotional and immersive experience that fans will engage not only visually, but with touch as well.”
The portability and ease of installation and replacement of the Displate designs make them ideal for collectors who might want to change things up every now and then, especially for those who have multiple fandoms. It’s also great for content creators who want to use these as fixtures to their background, allowing them to swap them out depending on the subject of their next video.
Displate currently offers over 1.5 million different designs offered in various sizes in both landscape and portrait orientation and has sold over 3.2 million metal posters since 2013.
While many of the designs feature fan art, Displate also currently has official partnerships for licensed designs from the likes of Cyberpunk 2077, Disney, MARVEL, Star Wars, DC, Destiny, Stranger Things, Elden Ring, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Call of Duty, and League of Legends.