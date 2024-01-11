The popular DJ and producer is on the mends after a serious incident.

Black Coffee, the producer, and DJ was involved in an accident while traveling.

PEOPLE reports he was on a flight to a show at MUTE, a club in Mar del Plata, Argentina.

Black Coffee was injured after being involved in a serious accident

Revealing details about the incident were posted on his Instagram account.

It reads, “Black Coffee was involved in a severe travel accident on a flight en route to his scheduled show in Mar Del Plata. The incident resulted in unforeseen complications and left him with some injuries.”

Regarding his condition, it seems like he's in good hands.

“We can confirm that he is receiving the best possible medical attention and is surrounded by a supportive family and team,” the post continued. “In respect of his privacy, we kindly request understanding and patience from the media and his fans, despite the challenges presented, Black Coffee is optimistic and removing well!”

The post said, ” He looks forward to being back with you all very soon.”

No exact details of the incident and injuries are known now. It just seems it was during the flight.

Coffee's real name is Nkosinathi Innocent Maphumulo, and he was the first South African artist to win the Best Dance/Electronic Music award for his album Subconsciously at the Grammys.

Hopefully, Black Coffee is okay and will return to performing gigs soon. Fans are anticipating a quick recovery for the popular DJ and producer.