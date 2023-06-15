DJ Khaled is currently experiencing significant pain after a serious surfing accident in Florida over the weekend. The music producer shared a video of the incident, which shows him attempting to stand up on his surfboard before being launched into the air and landing hard, according to Page Six. Following the fall, Khaled revealed that he had to seek medical attention due to the high level of pain he was experiencing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled)

In a video of his visit to the doctor, DJ Khaled expressed his concerns and said, “I got golf, golf and studio seven days a week, but I went surfing the other day and that fall, I was hoping it was just a bruised muscle or just a bruise. I just wanna make sure the bone ain't broken, 'cause I've been up 48 hours, I haven't slept.”

Khaled, who has recently developed a passion for golf, had announced the launch of his inaugural We the Best Foundation Golf Classic earlier this month. The charity event, sponsored by Jordan, will take place at the Miami Beach Golf Club on July 20 and aims to support the foundation's initiatives in education, the arts, and more.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The incident occurred as Khaled has been actively promoting his involvement in golf and the upcoming charity event. Despite the pain he is currently experiencing, Khaled remains enthusiastic about the sport and the opportunity to give back. He expressed his gratitude for being able to enjoy golf with close friends and family, emphasizing the importance of philanthropy.

The videos shared by Khaled also captured his wipeout and the impact on his body, including hitting his rib on the board and belly-flopping into the water. While he awaits the results of his X-ray, Khaled continues to navigate his busy schedule, which includes commitments to his music career and his passion for golf.

DJ Khaled's fans and followers are sending him well wishes and hoping for a quick recovery from his surf accident as he continues to pursue his various endeavors.