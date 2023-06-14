DJ Khaled is used to sharing it all on social media — the ups, downs and the wipeouts. So it should come as no surprise that the rapper and popular DJ posted a video of himself attempting to surf on an electric hydrofoil surfboard, even though the attempt did not end well. In his Instagram post, DJ Khaled shows a video of himself getting up on the board and surfing for a few seconds before falling off the board and splashing hard into the water.

A later post shows Khaled getting a massage, with a bit of an explanation of what happened at the surfing incident: “Recap of morning golf soon come , I tried playing today but I had cut the game short I injured my self surfing 🏄‍♂️ yesterday. So I thought I could play through the pain . So I’m get a massage and call dr make sure I’m great . But nothing going stop me from playing golf ⛳️ I’ll be back on the course Tommorow hopefully the pain will go away . If not I’m okay through the pain till I defeat the pain ! love is the only way !”

Khaled received an outpouring of love and support from his fans following the posts, wishing him well and a speedy recovery. Another user, who seemed to have a surfing background, told him, “You were attempting to e-foil, which is a lot harder than surfing, thank goodness you didn’t hit the foil! Hope you are back on the course asap!”

DJ Khaled has a huge social media following for his frequent and open-book posts about his life. Here's hoping all the love pouring in for him at the moment will help ease those surfing aches and pains a bit.