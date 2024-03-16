With the introduction of the 15th Doctor officially out of the way, Doctor Who is officially set to return to TV in 2024 after two years of specials and its first full season since 2021. The new season is also set to be a big one on the broadcast front with Disney owning the international broadcasting rights, which fans now know when they will get to learn more about Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor.
It was confirmed on Friday that season 14 of Doctor Who, which has also been referred to as season one due to production and broadcast changes resulting from Disney's involvement, will premiere internationally on Disney Plus on Friday, May 10, at 7PM EST/4PM PST. It will be a simultaneous premiere in the UK on BBC's streaming service, iPlayer, premiering on the same night at 11 PM local to match up with the international premiere, according to Deadline.
The show will then have its linear TV premiere the following day on Saturday, May 11, on BBC One in a primetime evening slot.
Doctor Who's last full televised season came in 2021 with season 13, dubbed Doctor Who Flux, which consisted of six episodes led by then-Doctor Jodie Whittaker in her final full season. She continued as the character through the three 2022 specials that ended with het regeneration into their 10th incarnation, marking the official return of David Tennant to the series.
Ncuti Gatwa joined the series as the 15th Doctor in the 2023 special The Giggle, being born as the result of a “bi-generation” that allowed Tennant's 14th Doctor to continue existing. He returned in the 2023 Christmas special The Church on Ruby Road, where he met his companion Ruby Sunday, portrayed by Millie Gibson, who will be by his side for season 14 but is already confirmed to be departing the series in season 15.
Doctor Who will premiere on Disney Plus on May 10.