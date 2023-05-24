The newly regenerated Doctor Who series is going full steam into pre-production and has cast Game of Thrones and Obi-Wan Kenobi star Indira Varma to star alongside Neuti Gatwa.

It was announced on May 24 that Varma had joined the cast of the upcoming regenerated Doctor Who series. This is not her first step into the world of franchise filmmaking, as she previously had roles in the aforementioned Game of Thrones (as Ellaria Sand) and Obi-Wan Kenobi, as well as an appearance in a Doctor Who spinoff, Torchwood.

“I’m thrilled to be in Doctor Who and particularly excited to be crossing cosmic paths with Ncuti, as the Doctor, and look forward to creating interplanetary mischief with him. I loved playing Suzie Costello for Russell T Davies in Torchwood so [I] am thrilled to be entering this world again,” Varma said.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In addition to her franchise appearances, Indira Varma has had a long career in the entertainment space. She had roles in Basic Instinct 2 and Crisis — a 2021 crime drama starring Evangeline Lilly, Gary Oldman, and Armie Hammer. Additionally, Varma will have a role in the upcoming Mission: Impossible film, Dead Reckoning Part One. On the television side, in addition to her award-nominated role in Game of Thrones, Varma had series regular roles on Carnival Row and This Way Up, and has also been cast in Creature Commandos — the first series in James Gunn’s DCU — as Bride of Frankenstein and will star as Empress Natalya in the upcoming female-led Dune series, Dune: The Sisterhood.

The upcoming Doctor Who series has a stacked cast. David Tennant, Catherine Tate, Jinx Monsoon, and Jonathan Groff were all previously announced for this series. The series will air on Disney+ for the first time ever.