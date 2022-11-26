Published November 26, 2022

The Los Angeles Dodgers have plenty of uncertainties worth addressing this offseason. Their Cody Bellinger non-tender decision has them on the lookout for a new centerfielder. Shortstop Trea Turner is a likely candidate to leave in free agency. But LA has answers to other questions right in front of them. Here is a look at 2 reasons the Dodgers should roll with Gavin Lux and Justin Turner at second and third base next season.

Turner caught fire for Dodgers at end of 2022 season

Justin Turner struggled to open the 2022 campaign. However, he rebounded with a strong finish to the year. Turner ultimately finished with a quality .278/.350/.438 slash line to go along with a 13 home runs and 81 RBIs, per Baseball Reference. That is solid production from a starting third baseman.

Max Muncy and Chris Taylor are also candidates to play third depending on how the Dodgers approach free agency. But Taylor has settled into an outfield role, while Muncy can DH for LA. The Dodgers could opt to rotate Muncy and Turner between DH and third base to keep them both fresh all season.

Justin Turner is currently a free agent. However, he’s admitted that he wants to re-sign in LA with the Dodgers. Andrew Friedman and the ball club would be smart to bring him back. His mixture of steady production combined with clubhouse chemistry would serve the Dodgers well in 2023.

Gavin Lux needs an everyday role

Gavin Lux needs an everyday role for the Dodgers in 2023. Whether its second base or shortstop, Lux will play his best baseball with a regular role next year. Second base is the best option for Lux, as that would provide the Dodgers with the opportunity to explore the loaded shortstop market.

Even if they don’t sign any of the star shortstop free agents, LA could look into acquiring someone such as Willy Adames via trade.

Gavin Lux enjoyed a solid 2022 campaign, and could be in line for a breakout year in 2023 at age 25.

The Dodgers have steady second and third base options in Justin Turner and Gavin Lux for 2023. And they should implement both next season.