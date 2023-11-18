Breaking down the perfect trade the Los Angeles Dodgers must offer the Angels for superstar Mike Trout as rumors swirl

Will the Los Angeles Angels trade Mike Trout this offseason? And if so, could the Los Angeles Dodgers be a potential trade suitor for one of MLB's best players of all-time?

MLB insider Hector Gomez reported on Friday that the Dodgers are interested in pursuing a Mike Trout trade in addition to signing Shohei Ohtani in free agency.

Doing so would require the Dodgers to give the Angels a massive haul of prospects. Trout is 32-years old and has injury history, but he's still been one of baseball's best players since entering the league. Trout played in only 82 games in 2023 due to injury but he was still selected to the MLB All-Star team.

And it isn't as if Trout is a year or two away from free agency. He signed a 12-year, $426,500,000 contract prior to the 2019 season, a contract that will keep Trout in Anaheim through 2030 unless a trade comes to fruition.

With years of team control remaining and Trout's upside being the best player in baseball, what will it take for the Dodgers to trade for the Angels star?

Dodgers' Mike Trout trade proposal

Prospect rankings via MLB.com.

Angels receive: 2B/3B Michael Busch (Dodgers No. 2 prospect), RHP Gavin Stone (Dodgers No. 5 prospect), RHP River Ryan (Dodgers No. 8 prospect), 3B Jake Gelof (Dodgers No. 15 prospect), LHP Ronan Kopp (Dodgers No. 16 prospect)

Dodgers receive: OF Mike Trout

Acquiring Mike Trout will not be easy. Trout won the AL Rookie of the Year with the Halos in 2012 and has continued to excel ever since.

He's an 11-time All-Star and three-time MVP. Trout, in addition to Shohei Ohtani, has also been a fan-favorite over the years. The Angels are probably going to lose Ohtani in free agency this offseason, so trading Trout away would be a major disappointment for fans.

But the Angels need to consider their future. Their current roster isn't all that close to competing and with Ohtani likely to sign elsewhere, entering a complete rebuild may be the Halos' best option. Otherwise, they will continue to hover near the bottom of the AL West for years to come.

The proposed trade package from the Dodgers here would help the Halos within the next few years though. Michael Busch doesn't have a clear spot on the Dodgers' MLB roster with Mookie Betts expected to play more second base in 2024. The ballclub also re-signed Max Muncy, so third base isn't an option for Busch either.

Busch is a big league ready player who could help the Angels as soon as 2024.

The Angels need pitching help as well. Trading for Stone, Ryan, and Kopp would provide the Halos with three potential key pitchers. Stone features superstar potential, while Ryan and Kopp could emerge as All-Star caliber talents down the road.

Finally, Gelof is a power-hitting corner infielder. Adding him to the trade should entice the Angels even more, as the Halos could use corner infield help.

Does Trout make sense for the Dodgers?

Trout's recent injury trouble and age suggests that moving to a corner outfield spot is the best option at this point of his career. And the Dodgers need corner outfield help. Even if Mookie Betts ends up staying in right field, left field would remain open.

If the Dodgers and Trout decided that keeping him in centerfield would be the best option, then LA could move James Outman to left or right. Again, though, having Trout take over either left or right field makes the most sense.

Trout would fit in well in the lineup. Mookie Betts has emerged as a reliable leadoff hitter for LA while Freddie Freeman is extremely consistent batting second or third. Trout could either hit second or third, depending where the Dodgers want Freeman to hit, and it would give the Dodgers the best lineup in baseball.

And if the Dodgers signed Ohtani as well, all you could really do is wish opposing pitching staffs good luck.

Is this trade realistic?

The odds of the Dodgers trading for Mike Trout still seem fairly slim. There aren't any guarantees that the Angels will even want to discuss a potential deal with their cross-town rival.

Nevertheless, Gomez's report suggests that the Dodgers will at least inquire about a Trout deal. And if the Angels are willing to listen, the Dodgers feature enough prospect capital to get a trade done.