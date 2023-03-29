Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Chris Taylor struggled in 2022 and didn’t have the best 2023 spring training. However, the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 2021 All-Star seems to have found his footing in the recent pre-Opening Day Freeway Series against the Los Angeles Angels. Taylor spoke with SportsNet LA following the series and revealed his mindset heading into the 2023 season.

“Yeah, definitely better,” Taylor responded when asked if he’s in a good spot heading into Opening Day. “It’s good to finally start trending in the right direction. I feel like the last three games had some good at-bats. Trending upwards. Still not where I know I can be, but definitely feel like I’m in a good place starting, so, yeah feel a lot better now.”

Taylor homered on Sunday and Monday against the Angels, with the Dodgers taking the first game at home but losing the second in Anaheim. Taylor didn’t homer in Tuesday’s series finale at Angel Stadium, where the Dodgers lost 13-5, but he went 1-2 with two runs scored.

The Dodgers have serious World Series aspirations heading into 2023. They are counting on former All-Stars like Chris Taylor and Max Muncy to bounce back this season. Both of their performances will be critical to Los Angeles’ success.

Taylor has the potential to rebound, as evidenced by his strong performance in the Freeway Series. From a defensive standpoint, Taylor is expected to be utilized in a versatile role in 2023. He will primarily play left field, but will also likely see time in centerfield and at shortstop.

Chris Taylor may not be the Dodgers’ biggest superstar, but he’s an extremely valuable piece to the puzzle without question.