Paul Sewald's last season with the Arizona Diamondbacks didn't go according to plan. The Diamondbacks demoted Sewald from his closer role in the middle to the later portion of the season. As he's set to test the open market, teams are focused on the all-star closer, specifically, the Los Angeles Dodgers. Sewald told Foul Territory TV what he brings to a contending World Series team.



“I've shown that I can be a closer,” Sewald said. “I think teams should respect that as we have our conversations.” The Diamondbacks closer also mentioned that if he were to go to the Dodgers, he wouldn't mind being an eighth-inning pitcher but would prefer to be a closer.



When Sewald was traded to the Diamondbacks, he was the closer they needed. In 15 opportunities, he posted 13 saves, with 20 strikeouts. Also, Sewald shut the door on the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLCS to send Arizona to its second-ever World Series. This past season has been one Sewald, and fans would like to forget.



While he had 16 saves in 20 attempts, his ERA was way the highest since the 2020 season. With a 4.31 ERA, the ninth-innings would be a mystery as to if Arizona would win the game. Regardless, they swapped Sewald for Justin Martinez around August and the young pitcher made his mark.

Could Paul Sewald go to the Dodgers or stay with the Diamondbacks?

While Michael Kopech is the Dodgers closer, poaching an NL West opponent could be ideal for the franchise. After all, Sewald geared the Diamondbacks towards the World Series thanks to his consistent closing ability. Also, he could command less money than initially if he were to join Los Angeles. While he made $7.35 million with Arizona, he could sign less for an opportunity to win a ring.

After all, the Dodgers made quick work of the New York Yankees and dominated in every win. An opportunity to win a World Series could entice Sewald to sign with Arizona's rival. Also, it could prove more legitimacy to other teams about how valuable he is. The closer could sign a “prove-it” contract, much like his teammate, Joc Pederson did in the 2023 offseason. Pederson had a career year and could command a longer and more lucrative contract.

Regardless, Sewald has options but will have his performance from the 2024 season linger. If he signs with the Dodgers, it could be his best and maybe only chance to win a World Series in his career.