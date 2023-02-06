MLB Network recently launched “Undeniable – Stories from the Negro Leagues,” which is set to honor the Negro Leagues during Black History Month. Additionally, MLB Network launched a Black History Month-inspired campaign which will allow superstars to reveal which songs or musical artists have inspired them throughout their careers. The players will also receive hype videos while revealing their inspirational song or artist. Los Angeles Dodgers’ superstar Mookie Betts’ video recently debuted and it is quite impressive.

In the video, Betts’ revealed that Bottom of the Map by Jeezy is the song that has inspired him during his career.

“Hey I’m 6-time All-Star and 2018 AL MVP Mookie Betts and the song that has helped me through my career is by Young Jeezy called Bottom of the Map,” Betts said during his video.

Jeezy expressed his gratitude to Betts for picking his song.

“Yo shoutout to Mookie Betts,” Jeezy said, “for picking my song. It’s about being relentless, doing what you do to the best of your capability.”

Mookie Betts is unquestionably one of the best players in all of MLB. His accolades speak for themselves. He is also regarded as one of the faces of the game, along with Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge.

Are you 1000% a baseball fan?

🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter.

*Sign up now and receive your own one-of-a-kind ClutchPoints photoshop with yourself and your favorite player!

RECOMMENDED
Red Sox, Dodgers, Justin Turner, Alex Cora

Justin Turner breaks silence on Alex Cora’s role in Astros 2017 cheating scandal

Joey Mistretta ·

Dodgers, Dave Roberts, Noah Syndergaard, World Baseball Classic

Dave Roberts reveals how the World Baseball Classic will benefit Dodgers

Joey Mistretta ·

Dodgers, Julio Urias, Fernando Valenzuela

Julio Urias gets real on relationship with Dodgers, Fernando Valenzuela’s legacy

Joey Mistretta ·

Betts is looking to lead the Dodgers back to the World Series during the 2020 season.

As for the Dodgers, they are also doing all they can to celebrate Black History Month. The team has partnered with the Los Angeles Unified School District and the Dodgers Training Academy to raise awareness around health and physical fitness in the Black community.