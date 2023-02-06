MLB Network recently launched “Undeniable – Stories from the Negro Leagues,” which is set to honor the Negro Leagues during Black History Month. Additionally, MLB Network launched a Black History Month-inspired campaign which will allow superstars to reveal which songs or musical artists have inspired them throughout their careers. The players will also receive hype videos while revealing their inspirational song or artist. Los Angeles Dodgers’ superstar Mookie Betts’ video recently debuted and it is quite impressive.

In the video, Betts’ revealed that Bottom of the Map by Jeezy is the song that has inspired him during his career.

“Hey I’m 6-time All-Star and 2018 AL MVP Mookie Betts and the song that has helped me through my career is by Young Jeezy called Bottom of the Map,” Betts said during his video.

Jeezy expressed his gratitude to Betts for picking his song.

“Yo shoutout to Mookie Betts,” Jeezy said, “for picking my song. It’s about being relentless, doing what you do to the best of your capability.”

Mookie Betts is unquestionably one of the best players in all of MLB. His accolades speak for themselves. He is also regarded as one of the faces of the game, along with Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge.

Betts is looking to lead the Dodgers back to the World Series during the 2020 season.

As for the Dodgers, they are also doing all they can to celebrate Black History Month. The team has partnered with the Los Angeles Unified School District and the Dodgers Training Academy to raise awareness around health and physical fitness in the Black community.