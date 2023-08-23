The Cleveland Guardians utilized a couple of former Los Angeles Dodgers players to defeat LA at Progressive Field on Tuesday night. Noah Syndergaard, who was traded to Cleveland ahead of the deadline, earned a quality start after allowing just three earned runs over six innings. Meanwhile, veteran outfielder Kole Calhoun, who spent time in the Dodgers organization in 2023, clubbed a huge three-run home run to give the Guardians a lead in the seventh inning.

Although the game was close through the first six innings, the Guardians ultimately scored five in the 7th to win 8-3. Syndergaard discussed Cleveland's victory against his former team after the game.

“That one felt really good,” Syndergaard said, via Bally Sports Cleveland. “For me on a personal level and then just as a team. Just awesome to be apart of. Will Brennan, three hits, great play to save a run potentially… Kole Calhoun… with a huge three-run bomb.”

Syndergaard later referred to pitching against the Dodgers as “bittersweet.”

“It's just kind of like, a bittersweet moment pitching against the Dodgers,” Syndergaard continued. “I've forged a lot of friends and brothers over there. They have a lot of really good dudes over there. I was reminded of the good in it, but also the bad of… I wasn't successful over there. Just getting over here, having a nice reset I think is really good for me.”

Noah Syndergaard's improvement since Dodgers-Guardians trade

Syndergaard's played a pivotal role in the Guardians rotation amid Cleveland's plethora of injuries. He's certainly been much better following the Guardians-Dodgers trade as well. In LA, Syndergaard pitched to a 7.16 ERA across 12 starts. His time with the Dodgers ultimately came to an end following an injury and the trade.

Since joining the Guardians, however, he's recorded a 4.94 ERA. That mark isn't good but it's better than his numbers in LA. Additionally, that has come across just five starts. Perhaps he will see continued improvement down the stretch.

What's next for Dodgers vs. Guardians?

The Dodgers and Guardians will play the second of a three-game series Wednesday in Cleveland. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 PM EST with Clayton Kershaw (11-4, 2.18) expected to take the ball for LA and Xzavion Curry (3-1, 3.24) the scheduled starter for Cleveland.