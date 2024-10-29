One of the biggest storylines heading into Game 3 of the World Series was the status of Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani's shoulder. Ohtani injured his shoulder sliding into second base after being thrown out trying to steal in the seventh inning of Game 2.

After the Dodgers' 4-2 win in Game 3, Ohtani spoke about how his shoulder was feeling and whether or not it had an impact on his swing per the Associated Press.

“If it was more of the right shoulder, then I think it would have impacted my swing,” Ohtani said through interpreter Will Ireton. “Thankfully, it was my left, so I don’t think it really did.”

While Ohtani did not record a hit, he was walked and hit by a pitch, getting on base twice and scoring on Freddie Freeman's first inning two-run home run.

After Game 2, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts described Ohtani's injury as a subluxation, or a partial dislocation. After undergoing tests on Sunday, Ohtani was deemed able to play in Game 3, and took his usual spot at the top of the Dodgers' lineup as the designated hitter.

Even if Ohtani is not at 100%, he showed that he is still able to have a tangible impact on the game.

Shohei Ohtani played hurt in Game 3 for the Los Angeles Dodgers

During pregame introductions, Ohtani wore a visible black wrap around his shoulder. Whenever Ohtani got on base, he would keep his injured left arm as still as possible, even holding his collar with his right arm while rounding the bases during Freeman's home run.

“The reason why I was holding on to myself when I was running is to make sure that I wouldn’t use that same shoulder arm if I were to slide,” Ohtani said, also per the Associated Press.

Even if Ohtani is claiming that his injury had no impact on his swing, he was in visible discomfort. However, the fact that he toughed it out was was still giving everything he had for his team shows just how incredible of a player he is. With Game 4 coming up on Tuesday with a chance to clinch the World Series and sweep the Yankees, the Dodgers will need Ohtani, even if he is injured.

If Ohtani is able to provide some magic in Game 4, it will add another incredible chapter to what has already been one of the best individual seasons of all time.