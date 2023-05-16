Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Los Angeles Dodgers OF Trayce Thompson has been mired in a hitting slump during the 2023 season. With the exception of a three-home run game earlier in the year, Thompson hasn’t been able to get things going at the plate. That said, Thompson drew a walk-off base-on-balls Monday night to give the Dodgers a 12th inning victory over the Minnesota Twins at Dodger Stadium. Thompson addressed his mindset following the game, per SportsNet LA.

“I’m not looking to just take a pitch right there,” Thompson told reporters. “That’s a really good pitcher, he throws a pitch right down the middle and I’m not aggressive, it’s tough to sleep at night. Gotta just treat it like any other 3-2 at-bat… try to get a good pitch to hit. If it’s not there it’s not there. Nothing changes… just lucky enough I saw it and it was a ball.”

A bases-loaded walk-off walk wasn’t the most exciting way to end the game. However, it speaks to Thompson’s team-first mindset for the Dodgers. Often times, players begin to press when struggling at the plate. As a result, Thompson probably wanted to record a walk-off hit to give Los Angeles the win. Instead, he did what he needed to do for the team and didn’t swing at the tough 3-2 pitch.

The Dodgers moved to 27-15 with the win and are establishing themselves as one of the best teams in baseball once again. They will look to earn another victory versus Minnesota on Tuesday night at 7:10 PM PST in Los Angeles.