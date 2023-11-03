Trevor Bauer expressed his pain for the Dodgers and Clayton Kershaw, who underwent surgery for his shoulder injury on Friday.

Embattled pitcher Trevor Bauer couldn't help but feel bad for his former team, the Los Angeles Dodgers, following news of Clayton Kershaw's surgery.

Kershaw revealed on Friday that he underwent surgery to repair his bothersome left shoulder injury. The 35-year-old is entering free agency, so the timing of the surgery and its announcement couldn't have been more concerning.

There are already questions about Kershaw's future with the Dodgers even before the surgery, but with it, there are now more questions whether he would return to the team in 2024. Kershaw did say that he plans to come back “at some point next summer,” but whether that's in LA or in any other city has yet to be seen.

As for Bauer, he expressed his pain for the Dodgers and Kershaw. LA's pitching really needs help, and Kershaw's injury certainly affects their options. Having played for Kershaw before, Bauer has nothing but love and admiration for the pitcher as well.

“Man, the Dodgers starting pitching has been hammered with injuries. Sad to see the news on Kersh today. One of the best to ever do it. Wishing him all the best in recovery,” Bauer wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

It remains to be seen what the Dodgers will do to improve the roster in 2024, but it will definitely be interesting to see what move they make concerning Kershaw.

Trevor Bauer gets endorsement from Dodgers star

Bauer himself is attempting to make a comeback in the MLB following his sexual battery scandal that led to his suspension and eventual release from the Dodgers. While he has served his suspension before more details about the allegations on him came to light, no team has picked him up so far.

For what it's worth, though, Bauer did receive some ringing endorsement from his former Dodgers teammate Mookie Betts, who said that his experience with him has been nothing but great.

“My experience with Bauer is not anything remotely close to what everyone else's experience is. I love him. I think he's an awesome guy. The personal things? I have no control. I have no say. Obviously, nothing ever came from it,” Betts explained. “He's an awesome pitcher. He's a great guy, somebody who wants to take the mound every fifth day. But, at the end of the day, I don't make the decision. That's a decision that's not as simple as baseball.”

With the Dodgers needing pitching help and Bauer available, is a reunion between the two on the horizon? It's definitely hard to assume anything at this point, and considering how things ended between them, it might be difficult for them to work things out. However, it's clear that at least one within the LA organization is not against the idea of Bauer returning and continuing his career in the majors.

Bauer is determined to get back on the field, though, that's for sure. In a response to Betts, he shared his desire for them to meet again on the field–whether as teammates or rivals.

“Well, well, well… the ‘anonymous sources' are going to hate this… Appreciate you brother [Mookie Betts. “Enjoyed lining up next to you, [Mookie]. I'm sorry we couldn’t finish what we started but whether it's as a teammate or a rival, I hope to see you on the field again soon.”

It's definitely worth keeping an eye as well on where Bauer ends up playing in 2024.