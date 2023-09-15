A fun and intriguing matchup between a pair of possible contenders will go head-to-head with some inter-league play as the Los Angeles Dodgers head to the Pacific Northwest to take on the Seattle Mariners. Join us for our MLB odds series where our Dodgers-Mariners prediction and pick will be revealed.

Another year, another dominating Dodgers season-long campaign. Throughout the past decade, the LA franchise has been the team to beat in the National League. And this year, they are hoping that it concludes with them winning their second World Series title in the past three seasons. Most recently, Los Angeles comes into this one with a 88-57 record and have won four out of their last seven games overall. Getting the opening series start in this one is scheduled to be RHP Bobby Miller, who owns a 9-3 record to go along with a 3.98 ERA.

For now, it appears that the Mariners could be well on their way to reaching postseason play in back-to-back seasons for the first time in more than two decades. Still, there is a job to be done if you're Seattle, as they are right in the thick of a three-team race for the AL West crown.

As it stands, the Mariners are 1.5 games behind the first-placed Houston Astros and are currently occupying the third and final AL Wild Card spot. With back-to-back wins over the Angels after losing four straight, the Mariners will turn to righty George Kirby who is 10-9 with a 3.49 ERA on the season.

Here are the Dodgers-Mariners MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Mariners Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+146)

Seattle Mariners: +1.5 (-176)

Over: 7.5 (-118)

Under: 7.5 (-104)

How To Watch Dodgers vs. Mariners

TV: Spectrum SportsNet/DirectTV

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 10:10 ET/7:10 PT

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

Squaring off with the Mariners for the first time this season, the Dodgers come into this one with another NL West title in the horizon, but there is no question that they want more than that. Throughout their success, LA has only captured a single World Series title over the past decade of dominance, and they are certainly hoping that they can put that “coming up short” narrative to rest with a championship in October.

If the Dodgers are going to go out on the road and take care of their business, look no further than this powerful offense to get after the slumping George Kirby on the mound. Indeed, this Dodgers offense is not very kind to opposing pitchers even when they're clicking on all cylinders, so things could get ugly if Kirby doesn't bounce back from a handful of recent sluggish outings. On paper, LA possibly possesses the top offense in all of baseball with the second-most runs scored (820), a top-10 bating average, and even elite on-base and slugging percentages. Simply put, all it takes is one mistake pitch for these bats to make you pay.

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

With how elite the Dodgers hitting prowess appears to be heading into this one, the Mariners can say the same exact thing about how impressive their pitching staff has been.

From a numbers standpoint, the main reason why Seattle is so dangerous is the fact that they have proved it is extremely difficult for opposing offenses to consistently square the ball up. Even more so, no teams in all of Major League Baseball have dialed up a more minuscule team-ERA than the Mariners themselves. At first glance, Seattle has pitched to the tune of a 3.71 ERA and have also combined for a whopping 69 quality starts which helps gives this bullpen plenty of rest. Even though Kirby has surrendered eight runs combined in his last two starts, but let's not forget that the Mariners starter boasts the 17th-best ERA in 2o23.

If all else is lost from the mound, Seattle will need to provide some run support in one way or another. Throughout their first 13 outings in the month of September, Seattle is slashing a mediocre .237 average, but they have also recorded 21 home runs and 19 doubles as well. Even more so, how special is 22-year-old Julio Rodriguez? In only his second season, J-Rod ranks sixth in RBIs (99) and has already crushed 30 baseballs beyond the fences. Within this Seattle clubhouse, Rodriguez is the one name that can change the tone of a game with one swing of the bat, and he could be a sole reason why the Mariners are able to cover on this Friday evening out west.

Final Dodgers-Mariners Prediction & Pick

Truly, this one could go either way! However, the Dodgers are simply the better team and should be expected to handle their business with their undeniable skill.

Final Dodgers-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (+146)