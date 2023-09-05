The Los Angeles Dodgers head to the East Coast to face the Miami Marlins. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Dodgers-Marlins prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Dodgers enter this series after losing three of four to the Atlanta Braves. While they did lose three games, they have won six of their last 10 overall and have one of the best records in the majors since the All-Star break. They sit at 84-52 overall and have a 14-game lead in the NL West over the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Dodgers did welcome Walker Buehler back to the mound this past weekend, which could be good considering the situation with Julio Urias.

The Marlins enter the game after taking all four games from the Washington Nationals. Still, they are just 5-5 in their last 10 games and sit at 70-67 on the season. That places them 20.5 games behind the Braves in the division but just a half-game back of the Diamondbacks and Reds for the last Wild Card spot.

Here are the Dodgers-Marlins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Marlins Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+120)

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-144)

Over: 7.5 (-110)

Under: 7.5 (-110)

How To Watch Dodgers vs. Marlins

TV: SNLA/BSFL

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 6:40 PM ET/ 3:40 PM PT

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

The Dodgers did not have the best weekend at the plate. They scored just 15 runs in four games while losing three of four to the Braves. On the year, the Dodgers are second in the majors in runs scored, while sitting second in both on-base percentage and slugging, and 10th in batting average.

Mookie Betts has continued his hot season as of late. In the last week, he is hitting .409 with a .500 on-base percentage. Betts has three home runs and has driven in six runs in the last week. Meanwhile, he has scored seven times.

Max Muncy is also producing at the plate. He is hitting just .238 in the last week with a .292 on-base percentage, but he has two doubles and a home run leading to six RBIs. He has also scored four times in the last week.

Jason Heyward has also been surprisingly hot in the last week. He is hitting .389 in the last week with a double and a home run. That has led to four RBIs and three runs scored.

As a team, the Dodgers are hitting .289 in the last week with a .366 on-base percentage. They have nine home runs and 12 doubles, meaning over one-third of their hits have been for extra bases. Still, they are not capitalizing on run-scoring opportunities. They have driven in just 30 runs on an expected total of 34.5.

The Dodgers will be sending Clayton Kershaw to the mound today. He is 12-4 on the year with a 2.48 ERA. He comes in off a month in which he was great. Kershaw pitched 17 innings over four starts last month, giving up just one run in each start, which is good for a 2.12 ERA. The one run was on a solo home run each time, and the Dodgers have won his last six starts.

Why The Marlins Could Cover The Spread

The Marlins offense was great over the weekend. In the first three-game series just over a week ago with the Nationals, they managed to score just eight runs. In this most recent series, they scored 31 runs in four games. On the year the Marlins are 28th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting at 20th in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging. Still, they have the sixth-best batting average in the majors.

The batting average has been led all season by Luis Arraez. He has a .356 average, which leads the majors. The great hitting has continued as of late. He is hitting .462 in the last week with a .500 on-base percentage. Arraez has hit a double and a home run leading to three RBIs and seven runs scored.

Meanwhile, Jesus Sanchez is hitting well. He is hitting .421 in the last week with a .476 on-base percentage. Sanchez has a home run and a double leading to four RBIs and four runs scored.

Brayn De La Cruz has been driving in a lot of runs as of late. In the last week, he is hitting .333 with a .357 on-base percentage. He has a home run and two doubles, which has led to him driving in six runs. He has also scored three times.

Jazz Chisholm has been scoring a lot as of late. In the last week, he is hitting .296, but with two doubles and two home runs, he has scored six times in the last week.

The Marlins send Jesus Luzardo to the mound today. He is 9-8 on the season with a 3.62 ERA. Luzardo struggled heavily to start August. In his first three starts of the month, he gave up 17 runs with 16 earned in just 12.1 innings of work. Luzardo has rebounded nicely though. In his last two starts, he has pitched 12 innings, giving up just three hits and three walks while not surrendering a run. Meanwhile, he has struck out 15 batters.

Final Dodgers-Marlins Prediction & Pick

The pitching match in this game should be solid. Clayton Kershaw has been the epitome of consistency. There is a worry about the home runs, with guys like Bryan De La Cruz, Jorge Soler, and Jake Burger in the lineup for the Marlins, one could take him deep. With how the Marlins have been hitting, it may not be just a solo home run. Jesus Luzardo has come back and has been solid in the last two starts. He has also been much better this year at home than on the road.

Still, the Dodgers present a much better offense in this one. They have more power bats, and Luzardo will give up a home run. Expect this to be a low-scoring affair, with the runs coming from the long ball. With the Dodgers having the hotter bats and more power, it will be them to get the win today.

Final Dodgers-Marlins Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (+120)