The Los Angeles Dodgers will conclude a three-game series with the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday at Citizens Bank Park. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make a Dodgers-Phillies prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Dodgers-Phillies Projected Starters

Landon Knack vs. Aaron Nola

Landon Knack (1-2) with a 2.86 ERA

Last Start: Knack struggled in his last outing, going 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs, four hits, striking out six, and walking one in a loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

2024 Road Splits: Knack has been slightly better on the road, going 1-0 with a 2.30 ERA over three starts away from Chavez Ravine.

Aaron Nola (10-4) with a 3.48 ERA

Last Start: Nola had another quality start, going six innings, allowing three earned runs, five hits, and striking out eight in a win over the Atlanta Braves.

2024 Home Splits: Nola is 4-3 with a 3.61 ERA over 10 starts at Citizens Bank Park.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Phillies Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: +1.5 (-156)

Moneyline: +136

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+130)

Moneyline: -162

Over: 9.5 (-115)

Under: 9.5 (-105)

How to Watch Dodgers vs. Phillies

Time: 6:05 PM ET/3:05 PM PT

TV: Sportsnet LA

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Dodgers remain one of the best teams in the National League and are leading the NL West. Ultimately, they keep producing consistently, and part of that has had to do with their hitters. Despite losing Mookie Betts for a few weeks, the Dodgers have maintained their strong production at the plate.

The Dodgers rank fifth in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and second in slugging percentage. Additionally, Los Angeles also ranks third in runs and home runs. It all starts with one man.

Shohei Ohtani continues to be exceptional. Currently, he leads the Dodgers in hits and home runs. While Ohtani has been holding the fort for the boys in blue, he needs help. Ultimately, others in the lineup must take the next step. Freddie Freeman has continued to be productive for the Dodgers. Yet, he struggled in the series opener against the Phillies. Will Smith got two hits in the opener, while Teoscar Hernandez went 0 for 2 with a walk and a strikeout.

Knack has a low ERA. However, he has not gone long in games, not making it past the fifth inning in five consecutive starts. This puts further strain on the bullpen. While the relievers have struggled in the past, they have been elite this season, ranking third in the majors in team ERA. When the Dodgers have had a lead late in the game, they have usually shut the door down with a consistent group of relievers who can find the strike zone.

The Dodgers will cover the spread if Ohtani can get on base and give the Dodgers the best chance to drive runners in. Then, they need Knack to avoid making mistakes against a loaded lineup.

Why The Phillies Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Phillies are the best team in the majors. What makes their ascension more impressive is the fact that they have continued to win despite a flow of injuries that have hindered them at times.

Trea Turner was out for an entire month due to a hamstring injury. Now, he is back and producing exceptionally for the Phillies. Philadelphia is glad to have him back because they have dealt with even more adversity. Ultimately, they have suffered more injuries. Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber are out until at least the All-Star Break. Therefore, they need other hitters to make up for the injuries. Alec Bohm has had a great season. So far, he is leading the team in hits.

Nola continues to earn his money. Amazingly, he has had four straight quality starts. Nola is one of the best pitchers in the game. However, he has produced inconsistent numbers against the Dodgers, going 2-1 with a 4.41 ERA over nine games against the boys in blue. Nola needs to pitch his best before turning it over to a strong bullpen that is fourth in baseball in team ERA.

The Phillies will cover the spread if their hitters can club the baseball and give the Phillies an early lead. Then, they need a good outing from Nola.

Final Dodgers-Phillies Prediction & Pick

The Phillies destroyed the Dodgers in the series opener. Amazingly, they scored 12 runs and just battered Los Angeles completely. Nola is the better pitcher in this matchup. While he has had some inconsistency against the Dodgers, he is the better pitcher to trust, especially at home. Expect the Phillies to come out rocking and for Nola to pitch well. Finally, expect this bullpen to execute their pitches and strike out the boys in blue en route to covering the spread.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Dodgers-Phillies Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+130)