The Miami Dolphins have one primary concern as they prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft. How do they protect Tua Tagovailoa? The safe assumption is to upgrade the offensive line. However, there is actually another route; improve the running game. This why they need to draft Texas running back Bijan Robinson in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The health of Tagovailoa, more specifically his concussion issues, defined the 2022 NFL season for the Dolphins. From mismanagement by the organization, to Tagovailoa’s poor play after his second concussion, the Dolphins saw a promising start to the year come crashing down. After a Wildcard Weekend loss to the Buffalo Bills that Tagovailoa missed, questions already began pouring in on what the future looks like between the Dolphins and their star quarterback.

Primary concerns were over the health of Tagovailoa, and even if he should continue to play football. He suffered two very scary concussions last season, and was undoubtedly rushed back onto the field before he was ready to play. Whether or not continuing to play football is too dangerous for his long-term health is the priority. According to Tagovailoa and the Dolphins, he is healthy and ready to go in 2023, and will open the season as the starting quarterback.

Given the vote of confidence, the Dolphins need to address how they can prevent future injury to Tagovailoa. Drafting Bijan Robinson would allow them to start building an offense that inherently protects their quarterback. Not to mention, Robinson is arguably the best running back prospect since Saquon Barkley. He is the perfect fit for the Dolphins, and they need to pick him in the 2023 NFL Draft.

3 Reasons The Dolphins Must Pick Bijan Robinson In The 2023 NFL Draft

1. Take the pressure off of Tua

Regardless of Bijan Robinson being a generational prospect, the Dolphins need to run the ball more. Last year saw them get off to an extremely strong start on offense through the air, and they got trigger happy. Then, Tagovailoa suffered his first concussion, and the Dolphins season was thrown awry. With the need for a greater emphasis on the run game, selecting Robinson would provide them a workhorse.

Robinson ran for 3,410 yards and 33 touchdowns in his career at Texas. He averaged 6.3 yards per attempt, while also showing prowess in the receiving game. He secured 805 yards on 60 receptions, including eight touchdowns. Overall, he showed he can handle the rock, and he can handle it in high dosages. The workload required of a workhorse running back would be no issue for Robinson, and quite frankly a breath of fresh air for the Dolphins.

The Dolphins backfield currently consists of Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr, Myles Gaskin, and Salvon Ahmed. Mostert and Wilson Jr have shown flashes of solid running back play throughout their career, however neither are capable of handling 25 carries a game. Robinson is, and he could do it at a very high level. This would protect Tagovailoa, as it would ensure the ball is out of his hands almost immediately for half of the game. The Dolphins need to draft Robinson and get themselves a lunch pale running back.

2. Scheme

Besides the ability to hand the ball off more, the Dolphins are going to try and implement a quicker pass game as well. During their early success last season, the ball was out of Tagovailoa’s hands early and often. This worked, and the Dolphins need to make this the priority of their throwing game and include less deep ball packages. With Bijan Robinson, a quick RPO pass scheme would be perfect.

The aforementioned Robinson receiving stats are just one reason why he would excel in a quick pass offensive scheme. Robinson could be much more than just a bail-out or screen option, as he showed elite route running out of his position in college. Furthermore, he would present as a mismatch for virtually any player lining up across from him. Robinson ran a 4.46 40-yard dash, usually too fast for an NFL linebacker, but his size and strength would allow him to beat up on the secondary.

If the Dolphins are smart, they would hand the ball off a lot and instill a quick passing game in the upcoming season. Bijan Robinson is the perfect running back to be able to handle both.

3. He’s Bijan Robinson

The last reason is simple, as it could apply to any team in the league. Bijan Robinson is going to be an elite NFL running back. Robinson has been compared to the likes of Barkley, Christian McCaffrey, Leonard Fournette and Ezekiel Elliott. All four of those guys have been in the argument for best running back in the NFL over the last decade, and Robinson is sure to enter the conversation as soon as next year.

The Dolphins offense is already stacked at the wide receiver position with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. If Tagovailoa can stay healthy and produce similarly to how he did at the beginning of last season, the passing game should be productive once again. Add a generational running back into the mix, and the Dolphins all of the sudden have to be considered for the best offense in the NFL. If the Dolphins want to truly scare defenses all year long, they will make Miami the new home of Bijan Robinson.