Miami's head coach shared the real reason for hiring Weaver.

The Miami Dolphins hired former Ravens Associate HC and D-Line coach Anthony Weaver as their new defensive coordinator on Saturday.

Now Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel shared his thoughts on the real reason for hiring Weaver for the role, per the team:

“I am excited to add Anthony to our staff, not only for what he'll bring to the Dolphins as a teacher and coach, but even more so who he is as a leader of men. He has a proven resume of success, built on his personal investment in his players. Most importantly, he shares our belief that player development is the cornerstone to both team building and sustained excellence. Through conversations with him and those who have worked with him, it became clear that we have aligned values in football philosophies and coaching.”

Anthony Weaver almost won a battle for a head coaching job, and now they are getting him to come to Miami to be their defensive coordinator. That's a huge get for the Dolphins, and it's also a big win for Weaver as he is still upgrading his position despite not getting the Commanders head coach job.

Ravens defensive coaches have been very successful in recent years. Mike Macdonald was a defensive assistant in Baltimore before being the DC for Michigan football. After success there, he came back to the Ravens to be their DC, and now he is the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks.

There are plenty of other examples as well. Baltimore has a lot of great coaches on the defensive side, and Weaver should be able to do a good job for a Dolphins team that allowed 48 and 56 points in games last season and faded with a 2-3 record to close the season.