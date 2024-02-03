The Dolphins have their new defensive coordinator.

The Miami Dolphins had a great start to this season, but things unraveled a little bit down the stretch as their season ended in disappointing fashion. Miami seemed like a lock to win the AFC East for a good portion of the season, but a 2-3 finish in the regular season including a loss in their final game at home that would've won the division squashed those hopes. The Dolphins then lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the first round of the playoffs.

Now, the Dolphins are making some staff changes to get ready for next season, and they are in need of a new defensive coordinator. There were a couple games last season where Miami's defensive issues were on full display as they gave up 48 points in one game and 56 in another. They need a good hire for the DC position, and on Saturday, they got their guy.

“BREAKING: The #Dolphins are hiring to hiring #Ravens Associate HC and D-Line coach Anthony Weaver as their new DC, sources tell @BleacherReport,” Jordan Schultz said in a tweet. “Weaver has excelled in Baltimore and was a finalist for the #Commanders HC job as well.”

This is a great hire for the Dolphins. Anthony Weaver almost won a battle for a head coaching job, and now they are getting him to come to Miami to be their defensive coordinator. That's a huge get for the Dolphins, and it's also a big win for Weaver as he is still upgrading his position despite not getting the Commanders head coach job.

It's also important to note how successful Ravens defensive coaches have been in recent years. Take a look at Mike Macdonald as an example. He was a defensive assistant in Baltimore for awhile before being the DC for the Michigan football team. After a ton of success there, he came back to the Ravens to be their DC, and now he is the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks. There are plenty of other examples as well. Baltimore has a lot of great coaches on the defensive side, and Weaver should be able to do a good job with the Dolphins.

The Dolphins have one of the best quarterbacks in the league in Tua Tagovailoa, and they also have some great weapons surrounding him like wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Now, they are making some moves on the other side of the ball, and with these changes, maybe they can get to the top of the division next season.