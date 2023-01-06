By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Miami Dolphins have announced that Skylar Thompson will be the starting quarterback for their crucial regular-season finale in Week 18 against the New York Jets. With myriad injuries at the quarterback position, the Dolphins will turn to their rookie signal caller on Sunday, as both Teddy Bridgewater and Tua Tagovailoa will be unavailable. The Dolphins need to win in order to have a shot at the playoffs, so it’ll be a must-win game for Thompson in just his second career start, per Adam Schefter.

Via Schefter on Twitter:

“Dolphins’ HC Mike McDaniel announced that Skylar Thompson will start Sunday vs. the Jets. Thompson vs. Joe Flacco.”

Bridgewater is dealing with a finger injury. Earlier in the week head coach Mike McDaniel revealed the Dolphins quarterback was unable to properly grip a football, so it’s not a huge shock that he’s going to be sidelined in Week 18. As for Tagovailoa, he’s still in concussion protocol after suffering another head injury in Week 16. With both quarterbacks unavailable due to their respective injuries, it’ll be the Skylar Thompson show on Sunday.

It’s a crucial matchup for the Dolphins. At 8-8, Miami is firmly on the playoff bubble after losing each of its last five games. They’ll be up against a Jets team that has also lost five in a row, and will be starting Joe Flacco in what figures to be one of the uglier quarterback matchups in the Week 18 slate.

The Dolphins’ playoff future officially hangs in the balance of a Joe Flacco vs. Skylar Thompson showdown.