By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

Teddy Bridgewater and the Miami Dolphins will be fighting for their playoff lives when they take on the New York Jets in Week 18. As the Dolphins get ready to face their AFC East rival, Bridgewater received a positive injury update that has him poised to be under center.

Bridgewater suffered a dislocated pinkie finger in Miami’s 23-21 loss to the Patriots in Week 17. However, on Thursday, Bridgewater was able to practice in a limited capacity. It was his second straight limited practice of the week.

During Thursday’s session, Bridgewater mainly stuck to short throws. However, some beat reporters noted that Bridgewater was attempting longer throws after practice. While a limited practice doesn’t mean Bridgewater is fully healthy, it does show that there’s a good chance he will be able to play in Week 18.

The Dolphins will need Bridgewater to be at the top of his game against the Jets. For Miami to reach the postseason, they’ll need to defeat New York and then have the Bills take down the Patriots.

Teddy Bridgewater has been thrust into the starting role after Tua Tagovailoa suffered a head injury. In five games and two starts this season, Bridgewater has completed 62% of his passes for 683 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions.

Bridgewater has been in the NFL since 2014 and has appeared in 78 total games. However, for the Dolphins, Bridgewater’s performance against the Jets needs to be one of the best of his career. They’re hopeful his limited practice status is a sign that the veteran QB will be able to play in Week 18.