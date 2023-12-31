The Dolphins loss to the Ravens could get much worse with a serious injury to Bradley Chubb.

The Miami Dolphins were absolutely clobbered by the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17. But the bleeding didn't stop there for the Dolphins after Bradley Chubb went down.

Chubb was carted off the field in garbage time after suffering a non-contact knee injury. Chubb was seen on the field in clear pain after suffering his injury.

Bradley Chubb is down holding his knee and screaming. This does not look good! Why is Chubb in the game playing meaningless minutes? From the looks of it, we probably lost him for the playoffs. Prayers up 🙏🏻#MIAvsBAL pic.twitter.com/moRDJx4hHM — Mike McDaniel (@MikMcDaniel) December 31, 2023

When Chubb suffered his injury, the Dolphins were already trailing 49-19. They would go on to lose 56-19. But as embarrassing of a loss Miami took, losing Chubb for an extended period of time would be devastating to the Dolphins.

Entering Week 17, Chubb made 68 tackles, 21 quarterback hits, 11 sacks and six forced fumbles. He led the Dolphins in both sacks and QB hits. Chubb led the entire NFL in forced fumbles with six while his 11 sacks ranked 14th in the league.

To put it simply, Chubb plays a major role in Miami's defense. It's a defense that came into Week 17 ranked third in total defense, allowing 296.5 yards per game.

Obviously, the Dolphins were not at their defensive best against the Ravens. The 56 points allowed was far and away the highest they have allowed this season. Still, even with the loss, Miami has already clinched their spot in the playoffs with their 11-5 season.

If the Dolphins want to go on a deep run however, doing so without Bradley Chubb could be difficult. The team will have him undergo more tests to get a full understanding of his injury. But the fact it was non-contact and Chubb's immediate reaction was not a good sign.

The Dolphins will now be forced to lick their wounds given by the Ravens. Losing Chubb for the rest of the year would be the biggest gash of them all.