The Miami Dolphins are still alive in the AFC playoff picture. Miami got a huge 20-3 win against Cleveland on Sunday that gave Dolphins fans hope of making the playoffs. This would be a huge accomplishment for a Dolphins team that has dealt with a ton of adversity this season, including an injury to QB Tua Tagovailoa.

The Dolphins need to win in Week 18, and the Chiefs to beat the Broncos, if they want to make the playoffs this season. If the Dolphins win but the Chiefs lose to the Broncos, the Dolphins will be eliminated from playoff contention.

This playoff scenario drew a hilarious take from Dolphins defensive tackle Calais Campbell on Sunday.

“For the first time in my life, I'm about to be a huge Chiefs fan,” Campbell said. “It might not happen (making the playoffs), but we have an opportunity. And if it does happen, look out, we're coming.”

Campbell and Dolphins fans everywhere will be cheering for the Chiefs to give them an assist.

Miami could use all the help it can get, especially with Tua Tagovailoa banged up heading towards the playoffs.

The Dolphins turned to backup QB Snoop Conner on Sunday. Tua Tagovailoa was ruled out with a hip injury.

“This was not ideal in any way, shape or form,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said after the game. McDaniel added that he held out hope up until just before kickoff that Tagovailoa might play.

“But it was a tremendous outing for (Huntley),” McDaniel said. “It showed how far Snoop has come.”

Will Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa be able to play in important Week 18 matchup vs. Jets?

Tagovailoa's injury status ahead of Week 18 is currently up in the air.

McDaniel did not want to get too deep into the conversation on Sunday night. He gave a short answer when asked about why he decided to sit Tagovailoa in Week 17.

“Ultimately he absolutely wanted to play,” McDaniel said via Adam Stites of Yahoo Sports. “It wasn’t a pain tolerance thing, because he wanted to. That’s not in the equation for him.”

McDaniel clarified that he did not want Tua to suffer a more significant injury.

“The main thing was that he not only was super susceptible to a much more significant injury based upon that injury if he were to fall in harm’s way, but a major factor was the lack of strength due to the injury, and his inability, as we forecasted, to protect himself and his teammates within the pocket and doing the things that he normally has to do,” McDaniels said.

Dolphins receiver put it best when talking with reporters after the game.

“Basically, it was the staff trying to save a player from himself,” Hill said.

The fate of Tua Tagovailoa will likely depend on how he responds in practice this week. Dolphins fans should keep their eyes on the injury report this week to get a better sense of the situation as it unfolds.