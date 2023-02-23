USC football star Caleb Williams revealed that the Miami Dolphins would be his “number-one spot” were he to enter the NFL Draft in 2024. Well, one key member of the Dolphins, Tyreek Hill, seemed to like that idea. In a move that could make teammate Tua Tagovailoa look over his shoulder, Hill liked a tweet with the USC football quarterback’s quote in it.

Before we get too carried away, it is just a liked tweet. Tyreek Hill could genuinely like Caleb Williams as a player and want to show appreciation for him wanting to join what the Dolphins are currently building.

Hill could simply be trolling the masses. Or- and Tua Tagovailoa won’t like this- the Dolphins star wideout could actually want to play with USC football’s Heisman Trophy winning quarterback.

After all, Williams has garnered comparisons to Kansas City Chiefs two-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes, who Hill has already played with in his career.

At the very least, it’s certainly interesting activity from Hill, especially given Tagovailoa’s relatively uncertain future after a season filled with concerning head injuries.

Of course, the Dolphins, who just went 9-8 and made the playoffs for the first time since 2016 in year one under Mike McDaniel, would have to take a serious step back to even be in play for Williams, the early favorite to be the number-one pick in the 2024 draft.

And there’s no guarantee that the USC football star will even enter the draft next year, as he said that it’s something he’s still mulling over.

Besides, it’s not like Hill, who posted career highs in receptions and receiving yards, struggled to build chemistry with Tagovailoa.

Even considering all of these factors, Tyreek Hill has still given us plenty to think about with his recent social media activity.