The Miami Dolphins have loved what they have seen from rookie De'Von Achane so far this season. Unfortunately, the speedy running back has landed on the injured reserve due to a knee injury, which will cost him at least a quarter of his season.

The good news for Achane and the Dolphins is that he may not be out for much longer than the minimum four games he must miss, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The soonest Achane can return is Week 11, when Miami hosts the Las Vegas Raiders, because the Fins have a bye week in Week 10. That extra week gives the rookie extra time to heal ahead of his return to action.

Achane has torn through NFL defenses over the last three weeks, averaging 12.3 yards per rushing attempt and compiling 455 rushing yards and five touchdowns (plus a pair of receiving touchdowns). The Dolphins drafted him 84th overall in the 2023 draft out of Texas A&M.

No injury is ever timely but unfortunately for the Dolphins, they will lose Achane for their matchups against the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. It will be tough enough to beat two of football's best squads on the road but to not have Achane's explosiveness in the mix will make it tougher.

Raheem Mostert will be the Dolphins' lead running back while Achane recovers. Fortunately for Miami, Jeff Wilson Jr. is set to return to the team after missing the beginning of the year. Adding Jake Funk to the practice squad gives them additional insurance while their stellar youngster heals.