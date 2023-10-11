Miami Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson Jr. is being designated to return to the team and practice as star rookie De'Von Achane goes on injured reserve (IR) according to Josh Alper of NBC Sports.

Wilson was put on the IR in the beginning of the season and hasn't played since, but the running back room has filled in nicely due to Achane and also the speedy, veteran Raheem Mostert. Achane on the other hand suffered a knee injury during the Dolphins' win against the New York Giants, putting a halt to the fantastic start to his young career. He broke the rookie record for the most amount of touchdowns through the first four games with seven.

With the news that Achane was to miss time, it was also reported that the window for Jeff Wilson Jr. to practice was open per ESPN's Adam Schefter. In fact, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said during his Wednesday press conference that Wilson is expected to practice and that his status for Sunday vs. the Carolina Panthers is still not certain.

The former 49ers running back joined the Dolphins midseason last year in a trade due to the familiarity between McDaniel and Wilson. In the eight games played with the Dolphins last season, he rushed for 392 yards and recorded three touchdowns on 84 attempts.

Whether Wilson plays or not, the Dolphins players in their backfield that are activated consists of Mostert, Salvon Ahmed, and Chris Brooks. For extra help, the Dolphins signed former Indianapolis Colts running back Jake Funk to the practice squad after he cleared waivers Monday per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.