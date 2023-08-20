The Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins tangled in a preseason game on Saturday with a lot on the line for players vying for roster spots on each team. Mike McDaniel's Dolphins ended up winning comfortably by a final score of 28-3, but not before suffering damage in the process.

McDaniel and co. have been focused on improving their team in recent weeks. The coaching staff brought in a former Chargers and Broncos CB recently for a visit that could change the roster's current makeup. Offensive tackle Terron Armstead was carted off the field but posted an encouraging video recently.

Now the Dolphins have been placed in a difficult position after an injury to running back De'Von Achane, a promising third round pick from the 2023 NFL Draft.

Dolphins’ HC Mike McDaniel said De'Von Achane injured his shoulder vs. the Texans today. https://t.co/4pKFpHXElr — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 19, 2023

The Dolphins' youngster Achane showed excellent vision, quickness, cutting ability and burst on the field prior to his injury, as shown in the video below.

Achane left the field under his own power after the shoulder injury but was in pain according to a report from ESPN. A product of Texas A&M, Achane is 5-foot-8, 188 pounds but plays bigger on the football field. With his sub-4.4 speed, McDaniel and the Dolphins have high hopes for him becoming a force in both the running and the passing game.

The former Aggies star caught 60 passes out of the backfield during his final two collegiate seasons and was expected to provide backfield depth behind expected starter Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr.

The Dolphins finished 9-8 last season and are hoping to improve upon their record with a healthy Tua Tagovailoa and a more well-rounded roster.

Miami is preparing for a tough road test to open the season against the San Diego Chargers on September 10 at 4:25 pm ET.