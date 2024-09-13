The football world is still reeling from the situation involving Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and suffering another concussion. With the discussion on what the next step is for Tagovailoa and the team, ESPN analyst and former Dolphins Executive vice president of football operations Mike Tannebaum gave his own idea on what they should do in the aftermath of the situation.

Tannebaum would first talk about putting Tagovailoa on the injured reserved list so that he can focus on his health and in place, obtaining a quarterback that Dolphins fans are sure to remember. He would advocate for Miami to reunite with Ryan Tannehill who he spent the first six seasons of his career with as Tannebaum considers him “the best quarterback out there” that is available now.

“I would put Tua on IR and here’s why. That gives him time, at least 4 weeks to get the care he needs,” Tannebaum said. “To heel and hopefully get back to 100%. It also eliminates all the speculation, which is hey, look he can’t play he’d be ineligible for at least 4 weeks. So that takes the pressure off of the immediacy of does he return and all that conversation. Then I’m going to go out and probably sign Ryan Tannehill, ironically who used to be with Miami. He’s probably the best Quarterback out there and then I’m going to think about are there other trades. The one name that comes to mind with me is Cooper Rush available in Dallas? Do we feel good enough for Trey Lance to be Dak Prescott’s back up in Dallas.”

“We have 15 games to go guys,” Tannebaum continued. “We have a good football team, we’re going to win, we have Skylar Thompson and we gotta go do something else.”

Dolphins' Mike McDaniel's response on possible Tua Tagovailoa IR stint

While a reunion with Tannehill could be interesting, people are still worried about the severity of Tagovailoa's concussion and if he will ever play again due to the amount of head injuries he has taken in his short career. Looking at the immediate future, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel who has been supportive of Tagovailoa through this time said he honestly doesn't know the timetable and will focus on his player's health.

“Right now it’s more about getting a proper procedural evaluation tomorrow and taking it one day at a time,” McDaniel said via the team's transcripts.. “The furthest thing from my mind is what is the timeline. We just need to evaluate and I’m just worried about my teammate, like the rest of the guys are. But we’ll get more information tomorrow and then take it day by day from there.”

“I think it’s important to approach each and every situation much like you approach every injury, which is basically we’re going to handle this particular situation with this particular player,” McDaniel continued. “Every situation is unique to its own. I think for me, I’m not worried about anything that’s out of my hands in terms of I’m just worried about the human being. And he’ll drive the ship when we get the appropriate information. But it’s day-by-day health really. Try to approach all that stuff that way, particularly with concussions.”

At any rate, the Dolphins will face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3.