The Dolphins are hoping this move helps improve their defense.

The Miami Dolphins weren't exactly good defensively in the 2023 NFL season, so that side of the field is a special focus for the team in the offseason. Miami has already made a move hoping to address their leaky defense, as the team has hired former Seattle Seahawks defensive back and defensive assistant DeShawn Shead, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

“#Seahawks assistant DBs coach DeShawn Shead will be joining Mike McDaniels’ staff on the #Dolphins. Shead was a key member of Seattle’s secondary during the Legion of Boom days and won a Super Bowl. He was very well liked and respected by members of the Seahawks’ secondary.”

Shead played for five seasons with the Seahawks and was part of the Legion of Boom along with the likes of Richard Sherman, Earl Thomas, Kam Chancellor, Brandon Browner, Walter Thurmond, and Byron Maxwell. During his stint with the Seahawks, Shead who debuted in the NFL in 2013 as an undrafted free agent, played for 54 games and amassed two interceptions, 24 passes defended, three forced fumbles, a sack, and 153 combined tackles. He also played for a season with the Detroit Lions in 2021. Shead signed again with the Seahawks in 2019 and with the New Orleans Saints in the same year but never got to play an NFL game with them.

In the 2023 NFL season, the Dolphins were just 22nd overall in the league with 23.2 points allowed per game. Their passing defense was not much to write home about, as it was only 15th with 223.5 passing yards surrendered per outing and 16th with a 2.46 defensive interception rate.