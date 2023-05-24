The Miami Dolphins boast the fastest wide receiver tandem in the NFL, and now it looks like it is getting much stronger, too. Jaylen Waddle showed off a more muscular physique when meeting with members of the media Tuesday afternoon, quickly shifting the line of questioning to his presumed newfound strength.

He had the perfect response.

“You trying to arm wrestle?” Waddle said, per Mike Florio of NBC Sports. “I feel bigger, stronger, faster. So it’s good right now. I think each year you plan on getting better, bigger, faster, stronger, more knowledge and you’ll continue to — if you want success in this league — that’s how you’re going to continue to get it.”

The 24-year-old is clearly motivated and hoping to overpower cornerbacks with his extra mass. The obvious concern would be that he loses a step on his routes, but he definitely does not look sluggish. Waddle has scored a notable 14 touchdowns through his first two years of his career, but there is hope his offseason training makes him even more dangerous in the red zone for Miami.

He would not confirm how much weight he put on, only saying “you see me run somebody over, then you’ll know.” A statement as humorous as it is ominous for the defensive backs tasked with covering the NFL record-holder for most receptions by a rookie (104).

Waddle and Tyreek Hill already give defensive coordinators nightmares, but this level of confidence and physical commitment should ensure that the Dolphins remain in the conversation for AFC sleepers. Waddle is already an unquestioned star, posting 1,356 yards on 75 receptions (league-leading 18.1 yards per catch) last season.

Now he could be an even bigger one.