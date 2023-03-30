An NFL rule change announced Tuesday will allow players to wear number zero this season. Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill took this as an opportunity to make fun of his teammate and fellow wideout Jaylen Waddle.

Waddle need to wear zero so he can show how many times he done beat me in madden 😂 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) March 28, 2023

Tyreek Hill is well-known for his Madden fandom, and apparently Waddle is no match when it comes to the game sticks. It is highly unlikely Waddle would change his number for this reason, but given the excited player reaction around the NFL to the rule change, maybe he will.

Calvin Ridley was the first to officially announce he will be wearing number zero this upcoming year, his first playing in Duval for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Star Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons took to twitter as well to announce the origin of a new nickname once he switches to number zero.

Im switching!! Agent 0 coming soon! https://t.co/G10PkKM0oy — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) March 28, 2023

Given the reaction, it is no surprise the rule was proposed in the first place. It looks like players league-wide have been itching to wear the single lowest digit. Within the coming days and weeks, more number zeros are destined to spring up across the NFL.

In Miami, it is all but guaranteed that Jaylen Waddle will still be wearing number 17. It proved a good number for him last season, as he averaged the most yards-per-catch in the NFL at 18.1, and finished top ten in receiving yards at 1,356. The Dolphins duo of him and Hill is a lethal one, if not the best pass-catching duo there is.

Hill and Waddle expect to continue their strong play on the field in 2023 regardless of their jersey numbers. In terms of Madden, Hill is the safer bet for now.