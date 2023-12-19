Jason Pierre-Paul ends his Dolphins career after two games. The 34-year-old played in three total games this season.

Jason Pierre-Paul's Miami Dolphins career lasted two games as the former first-team All-Pro was released by the franchise on Tuesday, per Tom Pelissero.

The 34-year-old spent less than a month with the Dolphins and appeared in two games for them after joining from the New Orleans Saints practice squad. Pierre-Paul played in three games this season in successive weeks (12-14), recording two tackles. He saw the field for 13 total snaps with the Dolphins.

Pierre-Paul started 13 games for the Baltimore Ravens last season but struggled to get playing time this year. He did not sign with a team until he joined the Saints in mid-November. It remains to be seen if he'll play again in 2023.

Despite being a Pro Bowl player in 2020 as he started all 16 games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jason Pierre-Paul has lost a step or two in recent seasons. In 26 games across the 2021 and 2022 seasons, Pierre-Paul totaled 5.5 sacks with 57 tackles and eight QB hits.

He did not have much to offer the Dolphins and with that, they ended his tenure with the team. Along with the waiving of Pierre-Paul, the Dolphins also activated running back Chris Brooks off injured reserve. Brooks totaled 94 yards across six games earlier this season.

The Dolphins have experimented with veteran players before but this time things did not work out with Jason Pierre-Paul. As Miami heads into the playoffs, Pierre-Paul is left wondering if he'll find another team before the end of the 2023 season.

He is not the only veteran hoping to latch onto a contender and win a ring in the twilight of his career.