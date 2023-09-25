The good news just keeps on coming for Miami Dolphins fans. Only 24 hours removed from their historic victory against the Denver Broncos, head coach Mike McDaniel provides a positive update on Jaylen Waddle who was absent from Week 3's festivities after sustaining a head injury in Week 2.

Waddle, who is the Dolphins WR2, was sidelined from the contest due to not having cleared the NFL's concussion protocol. However, he might just be ready in time for a big divisional matchup against the Buffalo Bills in Week 4.

According to McDaniel (via Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network), though Waddle is still in concussion protocol, the Dolphins “are very optimistic on how he’s feeling and progressing to exit the protocol.”

Though you may not have been able to tell on account of the ridiculous amount of touchdowns against the Broncos (10 to be exact), Jaylen Waddle is a key part of this Dolphins offense. The reason that defensive coordinators around the NFL's have the matchup against the Dolphins circled on their calendars can greatly be attributed to the fact that they have to create an adequate gameplan to handle the duo of Waddle and Tyreek Hill.

Last season, despite tumultuous quarterback issues, the duo combined for over 3,000 receiving yards and made it look easy. Prior to Jaylen Waddle's unfortunate injury, the duo was on pace to eclipse that mark by Week 11 of this season.

Though the Dolphins running backs, Raheem Mostert and rookie De'Von Achane, stole the show this week with four touchdowns apiece, defenses should be wary of the Miami receiving corps quickly returning to full strength. The offense showed what it was capable of without one of its most terrifying pieces present. Defenses around the league can only imagine what they'll be expected to handle once Waddle returns.