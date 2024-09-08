The Miami Dolphins are ready to make some noise in 2024. Miami's impressive 2023 season ended in pathetic fashion against the Chiefs in the playoffs. Now the Dolphins are set to start the regular season strong as they host the Jaguars. Unfortunately, one of their top offensive weapons left the game with a suspected head injury.

Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle left the game vs. the Jaguars to be evaluated for a concussion, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Dolphins posted on social media to confirm the news. The team stated that Waddle is questionable to return.

Thankfully, it sounds like Waddle might be okay. Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald reported that Waddle has cleared concussion protocol and has his helmet back on. Even if Waddle has cleared protocol, that does not mean he will go back into the game right away.

Dolphins fans are hoping that Waddle is okay. He is one of the most important players on Miami's offense.

UPDATE: Jaylen Waddle has returned to the field for the Dolphins, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill detained by Miami-Dade police ahead of Week 1 game vs. Jaguars

Jaylen Waddle's possible injury is not the only adversity the Dolphins have had to endure on Sunday.

Before the game, superstar WR Tyreek Hill was pulled over and detained by Miami-Dade police outside of the stadium.

The Miami-Dade Police Department director says she has requested a review of Tyreek Hill's detainment, including body-cam footage, per Tom Pelissero.

“We are aware of the recent detainment of Miami Dolphins player Tyreek Hill by Miami-Dade Police Department officers. I have requested an immediate review of all details surrounding the incident, and we are also reviewing available body camera footage. We will provide updates as further information becomes available.”

Hill was cited for reckless driving as a result of his incident with police, per ESPN's Jeff Darlington. Hill apparently got into a verbal altercation with police after being pulled over.

Smartphone footage shows multiple officers on top of Hill, yelling instructions and struggling to handcuff him. Darlington also reported that several Dolphins teammates saw the incident and stopped to offer support to Hill.

All players involved in the incident arrived safely at the stadium ahead of the game.