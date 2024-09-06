ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Jacksonville Jaguars begin their season in South Florida with a game against the Miami Dolphins. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Jaguars-Dolphins prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Jaguars-Dolphins Odds

Jacksonville Jaguars: +3.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +144

Miami Dolphins: -3.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -172

Over: 49.5 (-105)

Under: 49.5 (-115)

How to Watch Jaguars vs. Dolphins

Time: 1 PM ET/10 PM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Jaguars Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Jaguars have turned into one of the better teams in the AFC. Trevor Lawrence is more than competent at the quarterback position, but the Jaguars have an elite running back. Travis Etienne has rushed for over 1,000 yards in both his seasons, and collected 11 touchdowns on the ground last year. He is the heart of the Jacksonville offense, and that needs to continue if the Jaguars want to win the game on Sunday.

Christian Kirk returns to the wide receiver room in Jacksonville, but the Jaguars added two more solid receivers. Gabe Davis comes in from Buffalo, and he will fit nicely within the offense. Brian Thomas Jr is their rookie receiver, and there is a lot of hype surrounding him. Along with those three, the Jaguars have Even Engram. Engram had the best season of his career last year, and he should be able to continue that this year. With those four pass catchers plus Etienne, the Jaguars have a very solid offensive unit.

Why The Dolphins Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Dolphins have a dangerous offense. Arguably, the Dolphins have the fastest offense in the NFL. Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, De'Von Achane, and Braxton Berrios are all speedsters on the offense. Malik Washington, their rookie receiver, is also more than capable. The Dolphins are extremely explosive and can put up 30+ points any given week. If the Jaguars are not careful, they will get blown out by this offense.

Miami just extended Jalen Ramsey, and it was for good reason. Along with that, the Dolphins have a better defense than people think. They have the ability to cover the receivers in Jacksonville, and the defense is overall pretty good. In 2023, the Dolphins allowed the 10th-fewest yards per game, and they had the ninth-most takeaways. Miami has to stay tough on defense in this game. If they can do that, the Dolphins will win this game Sunday afternoon.

Heading back to the offense, the Dolphins have not changed. As mentioned, they are as explosive as any offense in the NFL. Miami averaged the second-most points in the NFL in 2023, and over 400 yards of total offense. Tua Tagovailoa is very good at hitting his receivers and just letting them make plays. If he can keep doing that, the Dolphins are going to win this game by a good amount.

Final Jaguars-Dolphins Prediction & Pick

This should be a good game. The Jaguars are a very good team, but so are the Dolphins. The fact that this game is at Hard Rock Stadium makes me want to lean towards Miami. Along with that, I can not look past how good the Dolphins receivers are. I will take the Dolphins to win this game straight up Sunday afternoon in what should be a high-scoring game.

Final Jaguars-Dolphins Prediction & Pick: Dolphins ML (-172)