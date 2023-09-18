With just under five minutes remaining in the Miami Dolphins-New England Patriots Sunday primetime game, one-half of the Dolphins' elite receiving tandem was forced off the field with a scary-looking head injury. Jaylen Waddle, who led the team in receiving yards with 86 on four receptions, entered the medical tent much to his teammates and fans' dismay. Late Monday afternoon, per Adam Schefter, Waddle officially entered concussion protocol.

Waddle was a key contributor to the Dolphins' victory both on Sunday and in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Although his respectable four-reception, 78-yard touchdown outing was overshadowed by fellow receiver Tyreek Hill's unreal performance, Waddle quietly ranks 13th in the NFL in receiving yards thus far.

The 24-year-old wideout was able to effectively rise to the occasion on Sunday night, prior to his injury, to make up for Hill's relatively disappointing 40-yard performance. Situations like that, where Hill is tasked with battling a double team concocted by legendary coach Bill Belichick, truly convey Waddle's value to this high-powered Dolphins offense. His absence will surely be missed.

Jaylen Waddle's return timeline, as per the NFL's five-step return-to-participation protocol, is unclear. There is “no set time-frame for return to participation” as “[e]ach player and each concussion is unique.” Dolphin fans are all too familiar with this style of protocol, however, as concussions were the theme of quarterback Tua Tagavailoa's season back in 2022.

In the coming weeks, it will be safe to assume that Waddle will not be joining the rest of the team come game day. Expect to see Hill's production (if at all possible, considering his Week 1 performance) to increase.