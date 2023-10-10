As the Miami Dolphins prepare for the winless Carolina Panthers in Week 6, the team is also dealing with the fallout from the surprising De’Von Achane injury. The rookie running back is one of the breakout stars of the 2023 season, and with the news he may now be out for a few weeks with a knee injury, Miami brought in RB Jake Funk as insurance.

“Running back Jake Funk signed with the Dolphins practice squad today after the Colts released him Saturday and he cleared waivers Monday, per source,” ESPN NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler tweeted on Tuesday.

Funk was a seventh-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams in 2021 and has also spent time with the New Orleans Saints and Colts. The former Maryland back has four career carries for 15 yards and one catch for 12 yards.

The De’Von Achane injury seemingly came out of nowhere. The third-round rookie played the Dolphins’ entire Week 5 game against the New York Giants and finished with 151 yards on 11 carries and a touchdown.

Achane is one of the most exciting players in the NFL right now. In four games, the rookie RB has 460 yards on 38 carries, nine catches for 67 yards, and seven total touchdowns. He is currently leading the league in rushing yards per carry (12.1) and rushing yards per game (115.0).

News broke Tuesday, though, that the injury to Achane will not only keep him out of the Dolphins' Week 6 matchup with the Panthers but may also cost him multiple weeks and even land him on the injured reserve, which would require sitting out four games.