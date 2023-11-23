With De'Von Achane's availability unclear in Week 12, the Miami Dolphins have elevated running back Darrynton Evans to the active roster.

Just as running back De'Von Achane made his return to the Miami Dolphins, he re-aggravated his knee injury. With the Dolphins trying to stay cautious, Miami has called up a former Chicago Bears running back as a potential Achane replacement.

The Dolphins have elevated Darrynton Evans to the active roster, via Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Achane made it two plays into his Week 11 return before re-aggravating his injury. He was able to return to practice on a limited basis and earned a questionable tag heading into Miami's Week 12 clash with the New York Jets. However, the Dolphins could choose to give Achane more rest, especially considering he had already missed time with a knee injury this season. That's where Evans comes in.

The running back is in his second stint with the Dolphins after signing back in January. This team around, Evans made the active roster just two days after signing. He has seen more of his NFL experience come with the Bears, where he spent two seasons. Over 11 games, Evans ran for 169 yards and a touchdown.

Even if Achane is forced to miss Week 12, it seems unlikely that Evans would get major run. The Dolphins still have Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson on their roster. Still, Evans elevation could be a sign of Miami's plans for Achane.

De'Von Achane took the NFL by storm before suffering his knee injury. For now, Darrynton Evans seems to be filling in. But once fully healthy, the Dolphins will be exciting to unleash their talented rookie runner once more.