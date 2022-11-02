Dolphins hoping Bradley Chubb blockbuster trade continues this Super Bowl trend

The Miami Dolphins were one of the big winners of the 2022 NFL trade deadline when they landed Denver Broncos defensive end Bradley Chubb. It cost them a first-round pick (among other things) but they landed a premier defensive talent as they look to break through to the Super Bowl.

Not only does Chubb improve the Dolphins’ defense but he continues a trend that suggests Miami could finally reach the big game again. As NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport pointed out, teams that have made midseason trades with the Broncos in the past few years often end up making the Super Bowl.

“The last 2 trade deadline acquisitions by teams that went to the Super Bowl that season were both acquired from the Broncos: Von Miller to the Rams in 2021 [and] Emmanuel Sanders to the 49ers in 2019,” writes Rapoport. Miller and the Rams went on to win it all while Sanders and the 49ers were stopped by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Chubb has tallied 16 pressures, 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles so far this season. His presence in the pass rush will be hugely beneficial, as the Dolphins are one of the worst teams at generating pressure for quarterbacks. The Dolphins could now be dangerous on both sides of the ball after landing a big upgrade.

The Dolphins’ Super Bowl odds are moving up after the Chubb trade. They are 5-3 as they look to continue winning and secure a playoff berth.