Mike McDaniel is open to doing whatever it takes to helping the Dolphins get over their playoff hump.

While head coach Mike McDaniel showed improvement in his second year at the helm, the Miami Dolphins still fell short in the playoffs. As the Dolphins look to get over their postseason hump, McDaniel seems open to making some coaching changes.

With an offensive background, McDaniel was in charge of calling Miami's plays throughout the 2023 season. But if he thinks it'll make the Dolphins a better team, McDaniel is willing to give it up, via David Furones of The Sun Sentinel.

“Nothing's off the table, ever,” McDaniel said. “I think we failed to reach our goals this season, so play-calling wouldn't live outside that.”

The Dolphins entered the postseason with the best offense in the NFL, averaging 401.3 yards per game. While they ranked sixth in rushing (135.8 YPG), Miami made their bread in the pass game, leading the league by averaging 265.5 YPG through the air.

However, their offense couldn't find their spark against the Kansas City Chiefs on Super Wild Card Weekend. The Dolphins gained just 264 yards of total offense and scored just seven points. They gained 76 yards on the ground as Tua Tagovailoa completed 20-of-39 passes for 199 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Needless to say, it wasn't enough to defeat the Chiefs.

Now, Miami is back at the drawing board, planning to attack next season. They know they have a strong roster that could make a playoff run. But Mike McDaniel isn't shying away from changes. Clearly something needs to be altered and McDaniel is open to anything that'll help get the Dolphins to the top.