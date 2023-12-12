The Miami Dolphins fell to the Tennessee Titans in a Monday Night Football matchup that made NFL history.

With less than three minutes remaining, the Titans trailed the Dolphins by two touchdowns. Then, somehow, by the end of the game, the Titans escaped with a 28-27 victory. With 3:59 remaining, the Dolphins had a 99% chance of winning the game.

On top of that, the Titans became the first NFL team ever to win after being down by 14 points with less than 2:55 left in games that didn't go to overtime.

After the game, Dolphins linebacker Duke Riley laid out what it felt like to suffer the shocking loss, according to NFL writer Hal Habib:

Duke Riley on the ending last night: “It was like a surreal moment.”

After Raheem Mostert scored his second rushing touchdown of the game to put the Dolphins up 27-13, the Titans responded with a DeAndre Hopkins touchdown with 2:46 remaining and converted the two-point try. Then Will Levis worked wonders again and marched the Titans down the field with Derrick Henry scoring the go-ahead touchdown with 1:53 left on the clock.

The Dolphins got the ball back but were unable to make anything happen. The game ended with Tua Tagovailoa being sacked by Harold Landry as Miami turned it over on downs.

Riley didn't blame fatigue for the Dolphins' issues at the end of the game, according to David Furones of The Miami Sun-Sentinel:

“Duke Riley says it wasn't fatigue at the end with the Dolphins defense, but details and fundamentals.”

With the loss, the Dolphins move to 9-4 on the season. They host the New York Jets on Sunday.