The Miami Dolphins will look to deploy their full offensive arsenal on Thanksgiving to continue their current win streak. After being listed as questionable for most of the week, star left tackle Terron Armstead is likely to remain active in front of Tua Tagovailoa against the Green Bay Packers.

Armstead has been dealing with a lingering issue and remains a game-time decision but logged a full practice during Week 13, giving the team optimism, per Ian Rapoport. Despite playing in all but one game in 2024, Armstead has been a mainstay on the Dolphins' weekly injury reports primarily due to maintenance.

Armstead suiting up would be a welcome sign for Tagovailoa and the Dolphins, who will have to deal with the pressure of standout edge rusher Rashan Gary all night. However, like Armstead, Gary is coming off an injury-riddled campaign in 2023 that was shortened by a season-ending torn ACL. The lingering effects of his injuries have limited him to just 3.5 sacks through 11 games in 2024.

As a result of Gary's limited performance, the Packers are in the bottom half of the league in sacks with just 27 on the year. Still, Tagovailoa has been sacked in every game he has appeared in thus far and has taken multiple sacks in four of his seven games on the year.

Dolphins look to extend three-game win streak

Since Tagovailoa returned from a concussion in Week 8, the Dolphins have gone 2-3 but are riding a three-game win streak into Week 13. As the Thanksgiving prime-time game of the year, Miami was forced to leave the cozy weather in Florida to travel north for a road game against the Packers.

Miami's current string of success has gotten them closer to .500 with a 5-6 record. Beginning in Week 10, the Dolphins have taken down the Los Angeles Rams, Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots.

Like the Dolphins, the Packers are also entering the matchup on a win streak. Green Bay has won their last two entering the game, picking up wins over the Chicago Bears and the Brock Purdy-less San Francisco 49ers. On paper, the Packers own a better record than their Thanksgiving opponents at 8-3.

While the Dolphins are still significantly behind the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East, a strong end to the year could give them a push for a Wild Card bid in the 2025 playoffs. The 9-2 Bills have a strong grip on the division on top of owning the tiebreakers over Miami, going 2-0 against their rivals in 2024.