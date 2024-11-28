Shaquil Barrett will not play for the Miami Dolphins in 2024. However, he also will not receive the opportunity to play for another team. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network explained the situation on X, formerly Twitter.

“The #Dolphins have elected not to activate pass-rusher Shaq Barrett off the reserve/retired list, which means he will not play for Miami this season, per source. Miami also does not intend to release him and allow him to play for another team in the midst of a playoff push,” Rapoport wrote.

Barrett recently offered to return, but the Dolphins elected not to activate him from the reserve/retired list. He previously signed a contract with the Dolphins so Miami does have the option to not release him, and they also did not have to activate him. Although Barrett seemingly wants to come out of retirement, he will not be able to do so in 2024.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel recently addressed the situation. Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reported on the head coach's comments.

“Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said he was ‘caught by surprise this morning as I found out' of Shaq Barrett’s plan to unretire & return. Not much time to think about it. McDaniel said no communication with Barrett prior this Tuesday before Thanksgiving game he’s considering a return,” Wolfe wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Barrett, 32, could return next season. Although, it remains to be seen if he will attempt another return to the NFL.

Barrett is a two-time Pro Bowler who last played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2023. In his career, Barrett played for Tampa Bay as well as the Denver Broncos. He made his NFL debut in 2015 with Denver.

Overall, Barrett enjoyed a quality NFL career, a career that may not be over depending on what Barrett decides to do next season.