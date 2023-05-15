Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The Miami Dolphins have focused on protecting Tua Tagovailoa. Alongside signing former New England Patriots tackle Isaiah Wynn, the Dolphins have poached another OT from a fellow AFC East rival in the New York Jets.

Miami has signed Cedric Ogbuehi, the team announced. Terms of the contract haven’t yet been revealed.

Ogbuehi appeared in seven games for the Jets, starting five. He allowed one sack and gave up one penalty when he was on the field. Still, the tackle earned a poor 47.7 grade from Pro Football Focus.

At 31-years-old, it’s hard to imagine Ogbuehi carving out a major role for the Dolphins. However, he is a former first-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals and has been in the NFL since 2015. Ogbuehi has 67 games and 35 starts under his belt. As the Dolphins look to enhance their offensive line, they’ll hope Ogbuehi still has some gas left in the tank.

Their offensive line was one of the Dolphins’ strengths this past season. Miami allowed 35 sacks, tied for ninth-fewest in the league. Still, the Dolphins know they can improve in that department, especially with Tua Tagovailoa suffering numerous head injuries.

When healthy, Tagovailoa proved he is capable of leading the Dolphins to the playoffs. Miami has bought into him as their starting QB and went to work improving their line.

Cedric Ogbuehi likely won’t start for the Dolphins. But he’s an experienced, veteran addition. As Miami looks to make a postseason push, they’ll hope their new offensive line helps lead Tagovailoa and the entire team to success.