Mike McDaniel wants Dan Marino to know his team is coming form him.

Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino is one of the biggest legends in Miami Dolphins history. However, when the franchise was honoring him at the Miami Dolphins’ 22-20 Week 16 win over the Dallas Cowboys, current head coach Mike McDaniel had some choice words for the record-setting signal-caller.

“F**k your records, Dan! We’re coming for your records!”

That is what Dolphins head coach was yelling at the Hall of Fame quarterback ahead of the team’s Christmas Eve game with the Cowboys in a clip from HBO’s Hard Knocks.

McDaniel pre-game on the sidelines “F- your records Dan. We’re coming for your records Dan” 😂🐬#FinsUp pic.twitter.com/FgccroLCsl — Finsports (@FinsportsF) December 27, 2023

Mike McDaniel had a big smile on his face while he did this, as did Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, and Dan Marino himself, so surely this was all in jest and McDaniel and Marino have that type of relationship.

That said, even if McDaniel was having a good time cursing at the legend, he, Tagovailoa, and the Dolphins have a long way to go to take down Marino’s gaudy records.

Dan Marino has a lot of franchise records

Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino has a lot of records for Mike McDaniel and company to shoot at.

The Pittsburgh native played all of his 17 NFL seasons for the Dolphins and racked up 61,361 passing yards and 420 touchdowns. Those were both NFL records when Marino retired in 1999, but have since fallen to fifth and sixth, respectively.

He is also the Dolphins' leader in these categories and many more by a wide margin.

For comparison, Tua Tagovailoa has only four seasons in, but after the Dolphins' Week 16 win over the Cowboys, the QB needs 49,132 passing yards, 342 touchdowns, and 115 wins as a starter to “come for” Marino’s Dolphins records.