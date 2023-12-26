Mike McDaniel once again goes viral for his jokes, nerdy chic style -- with new glasses and a catchphrase to boot.

The legend of Mike McDaniel, comedy wizard and viral meme sensation, continues to grow. On McDaniel's Friday press conference, before the Dolphins' biggest game of the season thus far against the Cowboys, it wasn't his sound bites about the upcoming matchup but his new fire glasses and self-roast zingers that have the internet buzzing.

At the start of the press conference, a reporter notes McDaniel's new gold-rimmed glasses he's sporting, and McDaniels explains “Well… I was trying to find ways to keep your attention since my words usually don't.” The pool of reporters then reacts with an audible array of “ohhhh”s, and McDaniels reacts pleased, like a class valedictorian who just got an unexpected laugh in his commencement speech.

Caught up in the moment, he lets out a big, nerdy, thunderous “Boom!” and an instant meme-worthy catchphrase is born.

McDaniel then gets into a debate with another reporter as to whether this sound bite is better suited for TikTok or Instagram. The answer? Both (the clip is trending on each platform).

Multiple reporters then told McDaniel that the glasses looked “snazzy,” to which he giddily responds “Yeah???” in the most adorably thirsty-for-a-compliment way you've ever seen an actual NFL football coach react.

And McDaniels wasn't done yet. As the original reporter who noticed the glasses tries to get things back on track and ask a question about football, McDaniel teases him that he can't possibly concentrate at this point. “You're so distracted,” laughs McDaniel.

Again the reporter tries to ask his question, and McDaniel cuts him off to give his best nerd-Lothario stare in his direction and commands the reporter, “Gaze in my eyes.”

The whole scene once again cements the impression that we have never encountered an NFL coach quite like Mike McDaniel. Mike Judge couldn't have scripted a funnier awkward nerd NFL coach for HBO's Silicon Valley.

Mike McCarthy would probably have thrown this guy in a locker in high school, yet it's McDaniel who has the last laugh today after an impressive Dolphins 22-20 victory over the Cowboys on Christmas Eve.

With his instantly meme-able, quirky comedic instincts in press conferences, and his effective play-calling and team management on the field, Mike McDaniel is forcing us all to gaze in his eyes and daring us not to laugh along in admiration.