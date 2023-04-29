Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

After the Philadelphia Eagles traded their 2024 third round pick to the Houston Texans for the third pick in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, many believed that Howie Roseman had his eyes on a particular player. That sentiment proved to be true moments later, as the Eagles stopped Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo’s slide down the NFL Draft board, bringing in yet another Bulldogs defender, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Ringo, a projected first or second round pick in the NFL Draft, slid down the board into the fourth round.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported that there were some character concerns with Ringo, which he apparently failed to answer for during the pre-NFL Draft process.

But Roseman clearly wasn’t concerned about that when it came to trading up for Georgia stud Jalen Carter- and it again didn’t bother him with Ringo there for the taking in the fourth round.

A two-time national champion with the Bulldogs, Ringo tallied 76 tackles and four interceptions in two seasons in Athens.

He will join former Bulldogs teammates Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean, Carter and Nolan Smith in Philadelphia.

Cornerback wasn’t necessarily a position of need for the Eagles, who boast one of the deepest cornerback rooms in the league with the likes of Darius Slay, James Bradberry, Avonte Maddox and Greedy Williams.

But Ringo, just 20 years old, adds some youth to the group, as well as some big-game experience from the college level that should serve him well with the Eagles.

It’s a smart move by Philadelphia.