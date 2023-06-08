Rumors are swirling surrounding Dalvin Cook potentially signing with the Miami Dolphins after being released by the Minnesota Vikings. When asked about adding Cook, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel gave a hilarious response, reports NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

“March 3, 1983, the day I was born, right? Now we take a closer look at that date, and that, in fact, was not yesterday. So people that are rumored to be tall, short, people that are rumored to be, you know, you're not going to get this guy. I'm Year 2, OK? What I am excited about is talking about the most important thing which is the third day of veteran minicamp, and we've got a lot of guys that are good players that have an opportunity to get better. Answer your question?”

This lengthy response undoubtedly did not answer the question. Mike McDaniel honestly doesn't make much sense here, but the gist is clear that he is not interested in talking about Dalvin Cook; what he is interested in is talking about the guys currently on the roster who are busting their tails in practice.

Still, Mike McDaniel will not be able to avoid the Dalvin Cook rumors for long, and the Dolphins do look like one of the main teams who will be vying for his services. Cook even posted an image of himself at Hard Rock Stadium earlier on Thursday, so the speculation will continue to run rampant.

For now, it is obvious that Mike McDaniel will be focusing on minicamp. Soother rather than later, he will have to address the elephant in the room that is Dalvin Cook.